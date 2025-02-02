Doctor Who’s Anita Dobson teases Mrs Flood’s mindset ahead of season 15
"She really needs to have her wits about her now."
Doctor Who star Anita Dobson has teased Mrs Flood’s “focused” mindset ahead of her return in season 15.
The actor made her debut as the mysterious character, the neighbour of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), in the 2023 Christmas special, and raised was suspicious from the off.
She returned in season 14, revealing a few more clues about her backstory – but her identity remains unclear.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Dobson teased what fans can expect from the character in the upcoming season, explaining: “I think she realises that things are coming to a head and she really needs to have her wits about her now. And so she’s beetling around doing what she does, but now with purpose because she knows that the future is holding some kind of finale if you like."
She continued: "So yeah, I think she’s really focused even though she’s ditzy, she’s focused. She knows what’s going on."
Fans were recently given a glimpse at Mrs Flood's return in an exciting trailer for season 15, which shows the character looking at something through a pair of opera glasses.
Alongside the return of Dobson as Mrs Flood and Gibson as Ruby, season 15 will welcome back Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.
Meanwhile, new additions to the cast include Varada Sethu as new companion Belinda Chandra and Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Additional reporting by Louise Griffin.
Read more:
- Doctor Who writer confirms Joy to the World character is "a one-off" despite fan theories
- Doctor Who theory could solve year-long Mrs Flood mystery
- Doctor Who season 15 release date speculation, cast and latest news
- Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker and Gentleman Jack's Suranne Jones lead heist thriller
Doctor Who will return this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.