She returned in season 14, revealing a few more clues about her backstory – but her identity remains unclear.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Dobson teased what fans can expect from the character in the upcoming season, explaining: “I think she realises that things are coming to a head and she really needs to have her wits about her now. And so she’s beetling around doing what she does, but now with purpose because she knows that the future is holding some kind of finale if you like."

She continued: "So yeah, I think she’s really focused even though she’s ditzy, she’s focused. She knows what’s going on."

Steven Moffat and Anita Dobson at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

Fans were recently given a glimpse at Mrs Flood's return in an exciting trailer for season 15, which shows the character looking at something through a pair of opera glasses.

Alongside the return of Dobson as Mrs Flood and Gibson as Ruby, season 15 will welcome back Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Meanwhile, new additions to the cast include Varada Sethu as new companion Belinda Chandra and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Doctor Who will return this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

