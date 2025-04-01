Notably, Conrad appears to be holding a poster with the words Lucky Day on it - the title of the season's fourth episode.

Another image sees the Doctor is some sort of space suit, while he and Belinda are seen in another wearing their 1950s garb for episode 2, Lux.

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

We've also got a new look at Rylan Clark in his guest role as one of the presenters of the Interstellar Song Contest, alongside Sabine as played by Julie Dray.

Read more:

This new season of eight episodes once again comes from showrunner Russell T Davies, who returned to the series for its 60th anniversary in 2023.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Despite Davies having only returned two years ago, the writer has confirmed that there are already conversations about who will take over once his second era is done.

Davies said while speaking with Tenth and Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant on his podcast David Tennant Does a Podcast With… that he "will need to slow down at some point".

He added that while "last time it was Steven Moffat" who replaced him, and that "wasn’t even a day’s work" to find him, this time around "there’s thinking about that, there’s conversations about that, but it’s hard".

Rylan Clark and Julie Dray as Sabine in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

"It’s a tricky one," he continued. "But they better exist… imagine, I’m dead at the desk. The cliche would kill me!"

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 12th April 2025.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.