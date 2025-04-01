Doctor Who season 15 first-look images revealed – including Ruby Sunday's big return
The new season kicks off in less than two weeks.
With the new season of Doctor Who now rapidly approaching, fans have been treated to a host of new images, giving us glimpses of Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor, Varada Sethu's new companion Belinda Chandra and Millie Gibson's returning companion Ruby Sunday.
In one of the images, the Doctor is seen holding something up to show Ruby, while another sees Ruby meeting Jonah Hauer-King's new character Conrad.
Notably, Conrad appears to be holding a poster with the words Lucky Day on it - the title of the season's fourth episode.
Another image sees the Doctor is some sort of space suit, while he and Belinda are seen in another wearing their 1950s garb for episode 2, Lux.
We've also got a new look at Rylan Clark in his guest role as one of the presenters of the Interstellar Song Contest, alongside Sabine as played by Julie Dray.
This new season of eight episodes once again comes from showrunner Russell T Davies, who returned to the series for its 60th anniversary in 2023.
Despite Davies having only returned two years ago, the writer has confirmed that there are already conversations about who will take over once his second era is done.
Davies said while speaking with Tenth and Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant on his podcast David Tennant Does a Podcast With… that he "will need to slow down at some point".
He added that while "last time it was Steven Moffat" who replaced him, and that "wasn’t even a day’s work" to find him, this time around "there’s thinking about that, there’s conversations about that, but it’s hard".
"It’s a tricky one," he continued. "But they better exist… imagine, I’m dead at the desk. The cliche would kill me!"
Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 12th April 2025.
