Despite what feels like a long time waiting for an official renewal for season 16, the showrunner says that's just how these things go.

"It’s an industry decision, it's like any business – these things take time," he told SFZ Magazine, adding that Doctor Who fans shouldn't anticipate season 16's renewal until after the next season airs.

"I think the decision will come after the transmission of season two," he said. "That's what we're expecting, that's what we've always been heading towards."

Davies sounds entirely confident and secure in Doctor Who's future following the BBC's deal with Disney, which sees Disney Plus act as home to the series internationally.

The partnership has also seen an injection of dramatically increased budget for Doctor Who.

Doctor Who will be back on screens this Christmas for a festive episode, Joy to the World, penned by none other than former showrunner Steven Moffat.

Meanwhile, Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday will return alongside the Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, when season 15 hits screens next year, and they will also be joined by a brand new companion: Belinda Chadra (played by Varada Sethu).

The next run is expected to air in May 2025, after Davies previously said it would be on screen a year after season 14.

Doctor Who season 15 will be released in May 2025.

