Plot details have been kept largely under wraps up, but with the casting of RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and musical theatre actor Jonathon Groff (Looking, Mindhunter), some fans have previously speculated that a musical episode of the show could be on the way.

With more footage for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary expected to debut during the Eurovision Song Contest, speculation has never been more rife as to what’ll happen in November when the beloved sci-fi series returns.

Now, an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll can reveal that 66 per cent of fans think that the show will be doing a musical episode, compared to 34 per cent who think the opposite.

Speculation about a Doctor Who musical episode was first sparked earlier in 2023 when two-time Drag Race champion Jinkx was revealed to be playing "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet" in season 14.

While the precise nature of her role remains under wraps at this stage, rumours were fuelled further when a first-look at Monsoon’s character sporting an extravagant costume with piano key lapels down the front was revealed via Doctor Who's official Twitter account.

Earlier in May, Glee and Mindhunter star Groff was also revealed to be playing a key role in season 14.

Details as to exactly who Groff will be playing are yet to be confirmed but, with the actor being a star of both screen and stage, and having earned Emmy and Tony Award nominations for his performance as King George III in Hamilton, it wasn’t long until fans began theorising that Groff could be involved in Doctor Who’s first ever musical episode.

One fan tweeted: "A musical episode of Doctor Who where an evil villain of The Doctor’s (played by Jinkx Monsoon) is trying to erase The Beatles out of history.. set in the 1960’s?"

Another said: "I mean if there’s going to be a Doctor Who thing during Eurovision, then it’s surely going to confirm my musical episode prediction right?"

