Well, it looks as though the episode was clearly what the fans were pining for, as the seven-day figure for Interstellar Song Contest is 3,754,000, as per Barb.

The episode was firmly within the top 50 most-watched shows of that week (commencing 12th May), and includes viewers from BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Of course, episodes from this latest season are released on iPlayer at 8am on Saturdays ahead of their TV broadcast later that day, and the consolidated figure has proven to be one of the most impressive of this run so far.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who's Interstellar Song Contest.

Compared to the other episodes, it stands to reason that Interstellar Song Contest has rocked up the most impressive figures so far.

3.571 million watched the season premiere, The Robot Revolution, 3.004 million watched the second episode, Lux, and 3.23 million viewers watched episode 3, The Well.

Season 15 has lined up plenty of plot lines and characters ahead of the final part of the season finale, with Wish World following the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) as they dive into an alternate reality dreamed up by the villainous Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King) and made real by the Rani (Archie Panjabi).

Leaving on quite the cliffhanger and with plenty left to dig into, everything has been set up for quite the final episode, entitled The Reality War.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "Battle rages across the skies as the Unholy Trinity unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor, Belinda and Ruby have to risk everything in the quest to save one innocent life."

Wish World and The Reality War will be available to watch in cinemas as a double bill on Saturday 31st May, similarly to season 14's two-part finale.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 31st May 2025 on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer at 6:50pm in the UK. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

