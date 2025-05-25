Wish World's ending left plenty of questions still unanswered, which we'll undoubtedly learn more about in the finale's second act next week.

The seventh and penultimate episode of the current season of Doctor Who aired last night (Saturday 24th May 2025) at 6:50 pm on BBC One and brought in an overnight audience of 1.8 million, according to TV Zone.

It should be noted that this figure is not consolidated, meaning it does not include BBC iPlayer, where the episode was available to view from 8am on Saturday morning, ahead of its broadcast on BBC One.

Archie Panjabi as The Rani (left) and Anita Dobson as her previous incarnation, Mrs Flood, in the Doctor Who episode Wish World. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

The 7-day consolidated figures, which will take into account viewers on catch-up and devices, will be published by BARB in the week commencing 2nd June.

Despite being the precursor to the series finale, this week's episode marks a fall in overnight viewership from the season high last week of 2.57 million viewers for The Interstellar Song Contest.

Read more:

The synopsis for next week's episode of Doctor Who, The Reality War, reads: "Battle rages across the skies as the Unholy Trinity unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor, Belinda and Ruby have to risk everything in the quest to save one innocent life."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wish World and The Reality War will be available to watch in cinemas as a double bill on Saturday 31st May, similarly to season 14's two-part finale.

The Reality War is said to be skipping an early BBC iPlayer release in favour of a terrestrial premiere, so there will be no early spoilers!

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

According to showrunner Russell T Davies, the finale is set to "shake up" the lore of Gallifrey, with a climax that is both "very epic" and "very personal."

"It takes some unexpected turns… There are some big surprises, from the Doctor and for the Doctor. Some of it shakes up the lore of Gallifrey. Some of it re-contextualises the Doctor, the Rani, and their relationship."

The episode may also mark the end of Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, with speculation about the actor's future on the show reaching fever pitch, though the BBC has yet to confirm his future.

We'll have to wait and see what the finale brings.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 31st May 2025 on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer at 6.50pm in the UK. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.