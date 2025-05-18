Now, the overnight ratings have been confirmed for The Interstellar Song Contest, with the episode being watched by 2.57 million viewers.

The overnight viewership for the episode was the highest for the season thus far, beating the previous highest-rated episode, The Robot Revolution, which was watched by 2 million viewers.

It was the third most-watched programme of the day, behind BBC One's coverage of the FA Cup Final and its coverage of Eurovision.

Rylan and Sabine (Julie Dray) are the hosts of the Interstellar Song Contest. BBC

This figure is not consolidated and does not include BBC iPlayer, where it was available at 8am on Saturday, ahead of its BBC One broadcast. That consolidated figure, which also takes into account catch-up and devices, will be published in the week commencing Monday 26th May.

The synopsis for the next episode of Doctor Who says: "Traps are sprung and old enemies unite as the Doctor and Belinda finally arrive home to find a very different world. Can the Doctor see the truth before midnight arrives?"

That episode, along with its follow-up The Reality War, will be available to watch in cinemas on Saturday 31st May, just as the season 14 two-part finale was.

It is also set to see the return of a villain from earlier this season, Conrad, as played by Jonah Hauer-King.

Ruby Sunday star Millie Gibson previously revealed his return, saying: "I can say that Jonah comes back – the battle is not won.

"He comes back and Russell [T Davies] has written an amazing script, as always. I come back as well and I'm reunited with the Doctor and Belinda, played by Varada Sethu."

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 24th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

