Season 15 returned to BBC One on Saturday 12th April and received an overnight rating of two million viewers, as per TV Zone. The consolidated ratings, which include BBC iPlayer, devices and catch-up, will be released at a later date.

The viewership marks it as the fourth most-watched programme of the day and second most-watched for BBC One, just slightly behind Gladiators' 2.9 million viewers.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution BBC

The new episode addressed numerous mysteries, including that of Mrs Flood.

The mysterious character, played by Anita Dobson, appeared in a new guise as Belinda's seemingly innocent neighbour, who witnessed the abduction of the new companion by a gaggle of robots.

While appearing to be confused by what had unfolded, the mask dropped as she then said: "Take care, Belinda. Bye-bye!"

Before making herself scarce, Flood broke the fourth wall once again and said: "You ain't seen me!"

With plenty of questions yet to be answered, the Doctor and Belinda will embark on yet another adventure next week in Lux.

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (19th April) at 7:15pm on BBC One, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series will be available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

