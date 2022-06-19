If there's one thing Russell T Davies' new era of Doctor Who is already known for, despite not even having started yet, it's cryptic teases and posts on social media, which often lead to startling castings and announcements.

Now, Davies has set the internet alight with another post on Instagram, this time a simple picture of a badge, the design of which features a foe first introduced in Davies' first series of the show way back in 2005 - the Slitheen.

The pin badge was made by Sophie Iles, who later revealed on their own Instagram page that the badge was given to Davies at a convention back in 2019. Davies' caption simply said, "Merch!"

Slitheen pin by Sophie Iles, as posted by Russell T Davies on Instagram.

The Slitheen were first introduced in Ninth Doctor two-parter Aliens of London/World War Three, with later appearances coming in Boom Town and The End of Time, as well as multiple episodes of spin-off show The Sarah Jane Adventures.

They were a criminal family of aliens from the planet Raxacoricofallapatorius, who disguised themselves in human skin-suits, using technology which gave them serious flatulence issues.

Slitheen. BBC

While there's a very good chance that Davies' Instagram post is completely unrelated to Davies' plans for the show upon his return, and the Slitheen won't be returning for the 60th anniversary, that didn't stop fans' minds boggling at the prospect.

One fan commented on the post, asking "Does it mean they’ll be back?" while another asked if we would "finally get to see their home world?"

Another simply posted "BRING THEM BACK!" while another called the alien family "iconic".

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Davies has previously promised that his new era of the show will be "off the scale" while also teasing that he has some "immense plans" for the episodes. Could these plans include the Slitheen? As with all these hints, teases and speculation, only time will tell.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.