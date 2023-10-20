Tate's Donna Noble and her mum Sylvia (played by King) are looking on in a seemingly worried state, with Shaun Temple (Karl Collins) in the background.

The four of them appear to be in a loft or attic - and there's no doubt that chaos will be following them.

Three new specials will hit our screens this November, with returning showrunner Russell T Davies recently teasing all the goodness to come.

He recently said in Doctor Who Magazine that there's "so much more on the way this year", including: "Miriam Margolyes’s Meep, and the brand new TARDIS interior, oh, and that terrifying scene with Sue, not to mention two celebrity historical figures thrown in for good measure, plus the sheer goddamn mystery of Special 2, and like a cherry on top, a genuine in-universe crossover with my ITV drama from earlier this year, Nolly, which is truly canonical and official, because I say so."

The three specials will be titled The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle and, while the plot details are being kept under wraps, fans do have some theories.

After widespread speculation, it's also been confirmed that Neil Patrick Harris will play the Toymaker, a villain of old who's come back to haunt the Doctor.

Meanwhile, some behind-the-scenes clues have led fans to wonder if John Logie Baird, the 'Father of Television', will be making an appearance.

One thing's for sure - it'll be quite the ride.

