A recently released trailer was posted to Disney Plus's Twitter (which has rebranded as X) to excite fans about the upcoming episodes, which will debut on the BBC in the UK and the Disney streamer globally.

As well as offering up a first look glimpse of the action that faces David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate's returning Donna Noble, fans think they've spotted Langford's Mel Bush lurking in the background of one of the tense scenes.

In the trailer, we see Neil Patrick Harris's Celestial Toymaker running through what looks to be the UNIT headquarters, and fans have been quick to hone in on that clip in particular.

One fan posted a screenshot and circled a mysterious figure in the background, writing: "If it wasn't confirmed already, Mel is in the 60th!"

Another similarly posted the blurry zoomed-in shot of the figure, as well as the latest promo picture of Langford's Mel, writing: "Wellity, wellity, Melanie."

In the full promo pic of Langford that was released upon the announcement of her return to the Whoniverse, eagle-eyed fans can also spot the fact she's wearing a metal armband, which looks to be the same armband that head of scientific research, Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), is wearing in the full-length official trailer.

So, could Mel be a part of UNIT after all? While we don't know for sure just yet, we do know that it was previously announced that Langford would be reprising her role in the new season of Doctor Who – with no word about any episodes before then.

Langford first played the companion of the Sixth and Seventh Doctors between 1986 and 1987, but returned for a cameo in Jodie Whittaker's final episode, The Power of the Doctor.

She's set to return in 2024 for season 14, where she'll star alongside new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and his companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Upon the announcement of her return, Langford said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight.

"I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era, and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal."

