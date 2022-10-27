There are lots of exciting things to look forward to of course, from the intriguing return of David Tennant following the special's regeneration twist to the eventual introduction of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, but before all that there's a chance for fans to look back on a chapter from the show's past.

Things are all changing in the Whoniverse right now – with Jodie Whittaker having departed the TARDIS for the final time after last weekend's centenary special The Power of the Doctor .

New documentary Doctor Who Am I will explore Paul McGann's outing as The Doctor in the one-off 1996 TV movie, following the movie's screenwriter Matthew Jacobs as he somewhat reluctantly attends various fan conventions in the US and recalls the mixed reception his work initially engendered.

In doing so, he is surprised to find himself "a kindred part of this close-knit, yet vast, family of fans", according to the film's official synopsis.

If that sounds interesting to you, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Doctor Who Am I.

How to watch Doctor Who Am I

Initially, the only way to watch the film is by taking a trip to pictures – with the 80-minute documentary set to be released in select UK cinemas from Thursday 27th October 2022.

But if you're hoping to watch it in the comfort of your own home, there's not much longer to wait – the film will then be given a home media release from Monday 28th November, available to purchase on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download.

The film had its premiere at the London Sci-Fi Film Festival back in May 2022.

Will Doctor Who Am I be on any streaming services?

As yet, there is no indication that the film will be added to the subscription library of any streaming services, but it's possible that could change in the future – we'll keep you updated on all the latest developments.

