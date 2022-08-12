Doctor Who Am I documentary set for theatrical release in UK

The project has been picked up by Kaleidoscope Film Distribution, which plans to launch it on an as-yet-unspecified date in October of this year (via Variety ).

Feature-length documentary Doctor Who Am I will be given a cinema release in the UK, it was announced today.

The new film examines the making of 1996's Doctor Who special, which starred Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor and received a decidedly mixed response from fans upon release.

The story made changes to established lore by having The Doctor be half-human and giving him an uncharacteristic romantic interest in companion Grace Holloway (played by Daphne Ashbrook).

Doctor Who Am I sees Matthew Jacobs, who wrote the controversial episode, revisit the period in which it was produced and reassess his relationship with the long-running sci-fi franchise.

In doing so, he is surprised to find himself "a kindred part of this close-knit, yet vast, family of fans", according to the film's official synopsis.

It continues: "This is a funny and emotionally perilous documentary, packed full of Doctor Who whimsy and celebrating a passionate, united fanbase."

Co-director Vanessa Yuille said: “We’re a small movie with a big heart, and Kaleidoscope saw that right away. Teaming up with Kaleidoscope is a perfect match for us because even though we’re an American movie, they understand the Doctor Who franchise and the global reach of the fandom.

"They can bring our documentary from the ‘Whoniverse’ to the universe.”

Jacobs added: "Now, more than ever, we need a positive movie about Doctor Who fandom as we move towards the show’s 60th anniversary. We’re so excited Kaleidoscope, like audiences have, recognise that our documentary is essential viewing for all lovers of storytelling."

Paul McGann's brief tenure as The Doctor would be plucked from obscurity in 2013 by Steven Moffat, who incorporated the Eighth Doctor into the show's epic 50th anniversary storyline. Watch below:

