The new Doctor Who 2017 Christmas special trailer gives first look at Peter Capaldi's regeneration
Twice Upon a Time is fast approaching, and the BBC has revealed more footage of Peter Capaldi's final episode as the Doctor
Published: Friday, 8 December 2017 at 1:01 pm
The BBC has just revealed a new trailer for the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas special.
The first full trailer was released back in July, and apart from a few extra clips and images, the Doctor Who production team have been keeping their cards very close to their chest – so this new footage is a brilliant early Christmas present.
Watch the new trailer below, featuring our first look at Peter Capaldi's regeneration – his final moments as the Doctor...
Watch the previous Doctor Who 2017 Christmas special trailers and clips
Doctor Who, Call the Midwife and more feature in BBC Christmas 2017 trailer
The Doctors clash in new Doctor Who Christmas special clip
