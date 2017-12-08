The BBC has just revealed a new trailer for the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas special.

The first full trailer was released back in July, and apart from a few extra clips and images, the Doctor Who production team have been keeping their cards very close to their chest – so this new footage is a brilliant early Christmas present.

Watch the new trailer below, featuring our first look at Peter Capaldi's regeneration – his final moments as the Doctor...

