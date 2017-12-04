BBC1 has unveiled the latest sneak peek at its upcoming Christmas programming. And there’s a lot to get excited about.

As well as a look at the traditional festive stalwarts Doctor Who (where we see Pearl Mackie’s Bill hug it out with Peter Capaldi’s Doctor) and Call the Midwife (in which the nuns are gifted a new TV set), the Beeb has unveiled glimpses of its new shows. This includes Michael Gambon as Mr Laurence in Little Women, iceberg wildlife in Snow Bears and Judi Dench looking wistfully in Passion for Trees.