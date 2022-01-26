Still, perhaps our favourite Easter egg didn’t come from any film or TV show – instead it came from the world of video games, specifically lightsaber combat/platforming adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

It’s fair to say that the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett included some nods to other parts of the Star Wars universe, with the entire story revolving around The Mandalorian’s lead character and featuring plenty of references to Episode I: The Phantom Menace , the original trilogy and animated shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels.

In the episode, Mando (Pedro Pascal) heads to the repair shop of Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) to pick up a new ship. Helping her are a parade of familiar droids – including one only previously seen in Fallen Order, a so-called “BD unit” that sort of looks like a pair of sci-fi binoculars sitting atop a pair of spindly little legs.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In Fallen Order, a BD unit called BD-1 accompanies lead character Cal Kestis on his travels across the galaxy, functioning as a lockpick, scanner, occasional weapon and medic while also forming a sort of friendship with the troubled ex-Jedi padawan.

He swiftly became a favourite of players after his role in the game, and plenty of Star Wars fans will be delighted to see the droid make a live-action debut. It also appears that the BD unit may have been puppeteered, which means there’s now a REAL BD out there after years of him only existing in ones and zeros.

A BD unit in The Book of Boba Fett (Disney Plus)

Though we are assuming, of course, that this is simply a BD unit, rather than the one we’ve met before. Technically he could be the same – Fallen Order takes place quite a few years before The Book of Boba Fett, during the rise of the Empire, and both are addressed as "BD" – but it would imply a slightly depressing end to the game’s story (where’s Cal?).

Anyway, yesterday EA confirmed that a Fallen Order sequel is on its way (it's one of three Star Wars games in the works at the studio), so we might get a chance to find out whether the original BD-1 and this BD unit are one and the same – but either way, it’s a great nod to the ever-expanding world of Star Wars.

Advertisement

The Book of Boba Fett releases new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi and Gaming pages or our full TV Guide.