While this season may have mixed things up even more than most, one thing that certainly didn't change is the show's use of incredible tunes, with songs from Charles Trenet and Boney M playing a pivotal role in two of the episodes.

There are certain things you know you're going to get with Black Mirror - some bleak dystopias, some creepy tech and an absolutely cracking soundtrack.

There was also the inclusion of a tune which has in many ways come to define Black Mirror - listen back to some of the biggest episodes from across the show's back catalogue and it will be there.

But which songs were included, and who composed the score for the five new dark and twisted tales? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for Black Mirror season 6.

Black Mirror score: Who composed the music for season 6?

Black Mirror season 6: Salma Hayek. Netflix

Each episode in season 6 had a different composer. The score for Joan is Awful was composed by Ames Bessada, while Loch Henry's comes from Adam Janota-Bzowski and Beyond the Sea's from Volker Bertelmann.

Meanwhile Ariel Marx composed the score for Mazey Day and Christopher Willis was behind the score for Demon 79.

Black Mirror soundtrack: Every song in the sixth season

The soundtrack for Black Mirror season 6 once again features Irma Thomas's Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand), which has previously been used in numerous episodes, including Fifteen Million Merits, White Christmas, Men Against Fire, Crocodile and Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.

Other songs used come from artists and bands including Saweetie, Charles Trenet, Scissor Sisters and Boney M amongst many others.

See below for a full list of all the songs used across all five episodes of Black Mirror season 6:

Episode 1 - Joan is Awful

Black Mirror season 6: Annie Murphy as Joan. Netflix

Tap In - Saweetie

- Saweetie Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) - Irma Thomas

Episode 2 - Loch Henry

Black Mirror. Samuel Blenkin as Davis in Black Mirror. Nick Wall/Netflix

Give It Up - KC and The Sunshine Band

- KC and The Sunshine Band People in the Front Row - Melanie

- Melanie Ultraviolet - George FitzGerald

Episode 3 - Beyond the Sea

Black Mirror season 6. Daniel Escale/Netflix

La mer - Charles Trenet

- Charles Trenet Quand on n’a que l’amour - Jacques Brel

Episode 4 - Mazey Day

Black Mirror season 6: Zazie Beetz as Bo. Netflix

Supermassive Black Hole - Muse

- Muse 1 Thing - Amerie

- Amerie I Don’t Feel Like Dancin' - Scissor Sisters

- Scissor Sisters My Give A Damn's Busted - Jo Dee Messina

Episode 5 - Demon 79

Anjana Vasan as Nida in Black Mirror season 6. Nick Wall/Netflix

Bright Eyes - Art Garfunkel

- Art Garfunkel Rasputin - Boney M

- Boney M I Don't Like Mondays - The Boomtown Rats

- The Boomtown Rats Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick - Ian Dury and The Blockheads

- Ian Dury and The Blockheads When I Need You - Leo Sayer

- Leo Sayer Ma Baker - Boney M

- Boney M One Step Beyond - Madness

- Madness Gangsters - The Specials

- The Specials Tip Toes - Madness

- Madness Lucky Number - Lene Lovich

