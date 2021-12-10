Big Finish will continue producing Doctor Who audio drama up till 2030

Big Finish Productions will continue to produce new original Doctor Who stories on audio up until at least 31st March 2030.

Advertisement

The company announced today that its licence to produce Doctor Who audio drama and related spin-offs has been extended.

Big Finish put out its first Doctor Who story, The Sirens of Time, back in July 1999 and has produced over a thousand new adventures in the 22 years since on CD, vinyl and as digital downloads.

In addition to producing new Doctor Who stories featuring the likes of Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, John Hurt, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant, Big Finish have also produced sister ranges including Torchwood, Class, The Diary of River Song, Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter, and more.

In 2021, the company was recognised with a Guinness World Record for the the longest-running science fiction audio play series for its main Doctor Who range.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Jason Haigh-Ellery, Big Finish Chairman and Co-Executive Producer, said: “We are very grateful to the BBC for once again placing their faith in Big Finish and extending our licence into another decade – this time up to 2030. This allows us to really plan ahead and create long term story lines and character development not just for the Doctors and the companions but also for new series and elements that we can’t talk about yet! We are excited about the next decade and the adventures we are going to create in the TARDIS for us all to enjoy together.”

Nicholas Briggs, Big Finish Creative Director and Co-Executive Producer, added: “This rather lovely licence extension from the BBC for us to continue making Doctor Who audio drama until 2030 takes me past my official retirement date — although I have no plans to retire from anything. I look forward to working with Big Finish’s great creative team and our colleagues at BBC Studios for many years to come!”

Kris Griffin

Jan Paterson, Director of Books and Audio at BBC Studios, said: “Our partnership with Big Finish has been going for over 20 years. Over this time the team there has created the most extensive range of original Doctor Who audio dramas and readings, working with the original casts. This renewal of our long-term licence secures our partnership to allow Big Finish to create fantastic new adventures for the Doctors and their friends for many more years.”

Read more about Big Finish:

Advertisement

Big Finish’s Doctor Who and spin-off releases are available to purchase from bigfinish.com. Visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.