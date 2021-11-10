Georgia Tennant wants Doctor Who’s Jenny to meet River Song 

Family reunion? Doctor Who star Georgia Tennant is keen for her character Jenny to meet the Doctor’s wife, River Song, in a future adventure.

Advertisement

Tennant is reprising her role of the Doctor’s daughter in a new series of Big Finish audio adventures: Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter series 2: Still Running, out later this month.

Though Jenny hasn’t yet crossed paths with River yet, Tennant told RadioTimes.com that she’s keen for the pair to finally meet after getting to know Kingston during recording breaks at the Big Finish studios.

“I’ve recently been hanging out with Alex Kingston in the waiting area, so I would like to do one with River Song, because she seems really nice,” she said.

“I’m a modern day feminist and I feel Jenny is as well – certainly when we were developing it [the Jenny spin-off series] that was very much in my mind. I wanted it to be filled with female characters and female stories. And I feel like we’ve done that relatively successfully so far. And long may that continue.”

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Though fans will have to wait for Jenny and River to meet, the second series of Tennant’s spin-off will see her face off against a classic Doctor Who monster in the form of the Cybermen – her favourite of the Doctor’s foes since she was a child.

“I did a school project on Doctor Who unsurprisingly, when I was about seven years old,” revealed the actress/producer, who is also the daughter of Fifth Doctor actor Peter Davison. “And I specialised in the Cybermen – that was my special subject of my my project!”

It’s been three years since the first series of the Jenny spin-off launched, with the pandemic being partly to blame for the hiatus – but Tennant is excited for fans to finally hear the new adventures, particularly following a warm reception to the 2018 episodes.

“Everyone was really lovely about it,” she said. “Well, everyone was really lovely about it to my face… and then you do that terrifying thing when you put your name into Twitter, which I can’t stop from doing. It was at a time where I had just joined the world of social media, so people were able to contact me and I had never experienced that before. So it was quite terrifying, for them to potentially go ‘This is a load of rubbish!’ but they didn’t, they were very nice. And I hope that they like the second one, because they’re the reason we’re doing it!”

Read more about Doctor Who:

Advertisement

Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter series 2: Still Running is available for pre-order now from Big Finish – visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.