Doctor Who overnight ratings revealed for series 13’s War of the Sontarans

The early audience figures are in for the second chapter of Doctor Who: Flux.

Overnight figures for Sunday night show that War of the Sontarans was watched by 3.96 million viewers.

This marks a drop of almost half a million from last week’s series 13 premiere, The Halloween Apocalypse, which scored 4.43 million in the overnights. (It’s worth bearing in mind that previous series of Doctor Who have also seen a similar drop from week-to-week following a much-anticipated series premiere.)

The consolidated figures for both The Halloween Apocalypse (due later today – 8th November) and War of the Sontarans will take into account how many people watched the episode within seven days of its original broadcast, be it on catch-up or a recorded version.

Doctor Who continues next Sunday on BBC One at the later time of 6:30pm, with the episode Once, Upon Time set to feature a guest appearance from Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson.

A synopsis for the third part of the serialised Flux storyline reads as follows:

Time is beginning to run wild. On a planet that shouldn’t exist, in the aftermath of apocalypse, the Doctor, Dan, Yaz and Vinder face a battle to survive.

The following week, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) will face off against fearsome foe the Weeping Angels in an episode titled Village of the Angels.

That episode’s synopsis reads:

Devon, November 1967. A little girl has gone missing. Professor Eustacius Jericho is conducting psychic experiments. And in the village graveyard, there is one gravestone too many. Why is Medderton known as “The Cursed Village”? And what do the Weeping Angels want?

Listen to the new episode of the Radio Times Doctor Who podcast:

Doctor Who continues on Sundays on BBC One