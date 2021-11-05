Doctor Who: Flux reveals title of episode 4 featuring Weeping Angels

Doctor Who has revealed more details about the much-anticipated return of the Weeping Angels.

Though the fearsome foe made a brief cameo appearance in The Halloween Apocalypse, the first chapter of Doctor Who: Flux, they’re set to take centre stage in episode four – airing 7th November.

Thought to be co-written by Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall and The Haunting of Villa Diodati writer Maxine Alderton, the episode will be titled Village of the Angels.

A synopsis for the story reads:

Devon, November 1967. A little girl has gone missing. Professor Eustacius Jericho is conducting psychic experiments. And in the village graveyard, there is one gravestone too many. Why is Medderton known as “The Cursed Village”? And what do the Weeping Angels want?

It remains to be seen how exactly Village of the Angels might tie in to the events of The Halloween Apocalypse, which saw the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) encounter a woman named Claire (Annabel Scholey) who was convinced they’d met before… in their future, but her past.

Claire was subsequently attacked by a Weeping Angel and transported to parts unknown… will she reappear in episode four?

Doctor Who’s executive producer recently teased that the new series would include “an interesting development to [the Weeping Angels’ story”, adding that they “have a very sinister role to play, and a very different role to play.”

“They are genuinely scary and a brilliant creation by Steven Moffat,” added Chris Chibnall. “And they haven’t been in a main Doctor Who story for nine years so they were due to come back as well. There’s lots of ideas you can explore around Weeping Angels so we’ve had a lot of fun with them.”

Read more about Doctor Who:

Doctor Who airs on Sundays on BBC One. Visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.