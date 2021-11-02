Doctor Who episode 3 title and story details revealed

We’ve yet to get our hands on the second episode of Doctor Who following season 13’s Halloween premiere, but details of the third episode have already been revealed – and it looks like things are about to get more dire for Thirteen, her companions and newcomer Vinder.

Teasers for episode two suggest Vinder, played Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson, will team up with Mandip Gill’s Yaz against the backdrop on an epic Sontaran war. Whatever their connection is, it looks like they’ll be alongside each other for a while, at least judging by the episode three synopsis.

“Time is beginning to run wild,” it teases on the Doctor Who website. “On a planet that shouldn’t exist, in the aftermath of apocalypse, the Doctor, Dan, Yaz and Vinder face a battle to survive.”

The official Doctor Who Twitter account also revealed that the third episode of the six-part series would be titled Once, Upon Time, teasing: “What does the Flux have in store next…?”

What does the Flux have in store next…?



Chapter Three of #DoctorWhoFlux, 'Once, Upon Time', premieres on November 14th ⏰ pic.twitter.com/ns4fWbih7k — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) November 2, 2021

The maelstrom headed straight to earth serves as the title of the whole series, and Doctor Who bosses had previously teased it would be one of the biggest nemeses the Doctor would face, so whatever the Flux has in store next, we know it can’t be good.

Hopefully the second and third episode will also answer some of the biggest questions The Halloween Apocalypse left us with, including what exactly caused the Flux and what is going on with the tunnels in Liverpool.

Doctor Who: Flux continues on BBC One at 6:15pm on Sunday 7th November. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.