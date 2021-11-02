Doctor Who episode 2 teasers see Yaz meet Vinder and epic Sontaran war

The dust is still settling from last weekend’s action packed opener to Doctor Who: Flux, but images and footage from the second chapter are already pouring in from the BBC.

Unlike previous seasons of modern Who, this 13th series will tell one continuing story across its six-episode run, which marks the beginning of the end for Jodie Whittaker’s time in the TARDIS.

The second chapter is titled War of the Sontarans and sees The Doctor cross paths with Mary Seacole, considered by some to be the first nurse practitioner, as portrayed by Ghosts and Unforgotten star Sara Powell.

Seacole will join Team TARDIS as they are swept up in an epic battle waged by Sontaran forces who are attempting to add Earth to their growing empire, all of which unfolds against the backdrop of the Crimean War.

Watch the teaser below.

War of the Sontarans will also see the Doctor’s long-time companion Yaz meet enigmatic new ally Vinder, played by Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson, who made his debut in last week’s episode.

An image from this weekend’s instalment (see above) shows the two of them seemingly hatching some kind of plan, with concerned looks on their faces suggesting time is of the essence.

Another photo from the new chapter sees the return of John Bishop’s Dan, who is seen taking cover behind a pillar and brandishing a weapon in what appears to be a present-day warehouse of some kind.

It’s unclear exactly what the outcome of this epic Sontaran battle will be, but we do know that Doctor Who: Flux will also feature an appearance from the terrifying Weeping Angels, with their creator Steven Moffat recently apologising for letting slip about their return.

Doctor Who: Flux continues on BBC One at 6:15pm on Sunday 7th November.