The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. Doctor Who: Flux teases twisted flashbacks in first-look Once, Upon Time pictures

Doctor Who: Flux teases twisted flashbacks in first-look Once, Upon Time pictures

This looks like a very trippy episode – but forget that, check out the Doctor’s new coat!

Doctor Who

Published:

We might have thought that the first two episodes of Doctor Who: Flux were pretty jam-packed – but clearly, we hadn’t seen anything yet.

Advertisement

In fact, based on the new set of preview pictures released for series 13’s third episode – aka Once, Upon Time – this could be the most high-content Doctor Who episode ever. We’ve got Cybermen! More action! What looks like a Vinder flashback – but with Yaz at his side?

Doctor Who
Doctor Who

A weird hallucination of the Doctor and Yaz in Sheffield (maybe they’re playing The Edge of Reality on PS5)! New characters (played by Thaddea Graham and Craig Parkinson)! Azure doing her evil cackling thing (see further below)! Weird triangles and temples!

Doctor Who

And, most excitingly of all…a rare costume change for Jodie Whittaker, exchanging her trademark light-blue coat for something darker, almost like a university scholar’s gown. That’s how you know things are really serious…

Doctor Who

More seriously, based on where the last episode ended – Swarm ready to burn all of time through Mandip Gill’s Yaz with a snap of his fingers – it could be that this episode won’t be all it seems, with both Yaz and Vinder (Jacob Anderson) flashing through different parts of their lives with key details altered.

Doctor Who
Thaddea Graham as Bel in Doctor Who: Flux episode three (BBC)

Maybe that’s why Dan is also hanging around in Liverpool again…c an’t keep that man away for long. Plus, something messing around with memories or timelines would certainly tie in with the episode’s unusual title.

Doctor Who

And who knows? Maybe this strange punishment will drag the Doctor in too. Or maybe her new coat comes as she tries to break her friends free of the Temple of Atropos separately – certainly, she seems to be hanging out there at a different time wearing her new outfit.

Anyway, altogether it looks like the pace and high rate of content in Flux isn’t getting any less wild as the series continues. Expect a super-high rate of monsters, madness and mysteries every week from now on. Safer that way.

Doctor Who

Read more about Doctor Who:

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Flux continues on Sundays on BBC One. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Leaf Blower

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Plan for Autumn with this Handy EV3000 Leaf Blower & Vacuum for just £49

Read More