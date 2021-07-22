Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality – release date confirmed for Whittaker and Tennant video game

The release date has been confirmed for Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, an upcoming video game that will bring together Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant’s Doctors for a reality-bending experience on consoles and PC.

Advertisement

The Edge of Reality comes to us from Maze Theory, the same London-based company that oversaw Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins (a mobile game that launched earlier this year) and Doctor Who: The Edge of Time (a 2019 VR game that introduced some of the concepts and levels that will reoccur in The Edge of Reality, albeit with lots of new additions).

Gavin Collinson is once again writing the script (having previously penned both of those prior Doctor Who games from Maze Theory), and this time he’s introducing a whole new villain to the franchise – the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors will face off against the CyberReaper, who’s described as “an ominous foe with a terrifying purpose.”

But when exactly can you get your hands on Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, and which platforms is it coming to? Read on to find out all the key details.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality release date

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality now has a confirmed release date of 30th September 2021, which sounds just about the right time of year for a new Doctor Who experience.

The autumnal days will be getting shorter, the nights will be drawing in, and it should be the perfect time to hide once again behind our sofas (with our game controllers, of course).

Which consoles and platforms can play Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality?

Maze Theory has confirmed that Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC, with Steam handling the PC release. And just to be clear – The Edge of Reality is not a VR game, so you won’t need any extra headgear to play this one. In the meantime, you could try out the Edge of Time VR game if you want, but just be aware that some of the content from that game has been reworked for The Edge of Reality.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality pre-order

You can’t pre-order Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page when those retailer links begin to appear. For the time being, you can wishlist the game on Steam if you’re that way inclined! We would expect pre-order links to start popping up fairly soon, though, so watch this (time and) space.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality plot

The official synopsis reads like so: “Wield the sonic screwdriver as you join the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) on a quest to save the universe, and meet the Tenth Doctor along the way (voiced by David Tennant in a guest appearance). Experience an unforgettable adventure through space and time, face terrifying monsters and solve a mind-bending mystery!”

A further description from the developers at Maze Theory adds: “Enter the Chaosverse, where reality itself is threatened by a series of time-breaking glitches, and partner with two formidable Doctors as you seek to uncover a deeper mystery […] Confront a terrifying new threat and face classic Doctor Who monsters, including Daleks, Weeping Angels and Cybermen.”

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality trailer

You might remember the original Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality trailer, which included our first little glimpse at David Tennant’s appearance in the game. Well, now we’ve got another trailer, to go with today’s release date announcement. You can check it out below.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.