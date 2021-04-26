Doctor Who – The Monthly Adventures lands Guinness World Records title

Big Finish has landed a Guinness World Record for the longest-running science fiction audio play series, after releasing a brand-new Doctor Who Monthly Adventure for the the 275th consecutive month.

The company released the first episode in the series all the way back in July 1999, and have delivered a new adventure every month since, featuring storylines for the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Doctors.

The 275th episode marks the final release in the Main Range, with Big Finish set to alter their strategy going forward by releasing regular boxsets for each Doctor throughout the year instead.

Speaking about the world record, Big Finish Chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said, “When we began the monthly audio adventures of Doctor Who in July 1999 we hoped we would make it to three years. If we’d achieved that we would have been more than happy.

“22 years later we have produced 275 productions and we are all so proud of the many amazing stories that we have had the opportunity to tell. As the series regenerates into a new range of box sets for each individual Doctor, we look forward to telling new stories in a new format and taking further adventures in the TARDIS.”

Big Finish Creative Director and voice of the Daleks Nicholas Briggs added, “There’s something magical about the words ‘Guinness World Records’, so I’m delighted that the achievement of so many brilliant Big Finish creatives is being deservedly marked and celebrated in this way.”

And the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Doctors all chimed in to congratulate Big Finish, with Peter Davidson saying, “Congratulations Big Finish on such a crowning achievement. Who could have known, when we recorded Sirens of Time back in 1999, where these adventures would take us? Who could have known I’d still be so young and dashing all these years later?

“The companions, the adversaries, and the stories have all been wonderful and, as always, I’m looking forward to my next adventure.”

Colin Baker added, “It’s hard to believe that the Big Finish Monthly Adventures started at the end of the last century. I was in from the Big Beginning, through the Big Middle and was delighted to appear in the Big Finish monthlies’ Big Finish recently.

“This is a fitting and richly deserved commemoration of that exciting journey and the brilliant writing and wonderful work of all involved. The adventures continue in another form and I am looking forward to them. I hope they never Finish, but if they do – it will be BIG.”

Meanwhile, Sylvester McCoy said, “40 years ago in a show called An Evening with Sylvester McCoy – The Human Bomb, we pretended I was in the Guinness World Records book. That was a lie! Now, by association with Big Finish, I am in it. That’s the truth! Brilliant! I’m so proud to be, and so proud to be in the company of all who share this honour.”

And finally Paul McGann added, “It was an honour to start my journey at Big Finish with the Monthly Adventures, and to have had the chance to continue playing the Eighth Doctor for so many years since. The creativity of the writers, directors, producers and all the guest actors never ceases to amaze me. Here’s to many more future adventures.”

All 275 Doctor Who – The Monthly Adventures are available from the Big Finish website, from just £2.99 per adventure.