Big Finish reveals future of Doctor Who audios after ending monthly range

Doctor Who audio drama producers Big Finish might have wrapped up their long-running monthly range of releases with March 2021 release The End of the Beginning, but after 22 years, the audio adventures of the classic Doctors are only just getting started.

Advertisement

Plans for a relaunch have now been confirmed for 2022, with a series of box sets scheduled to be released between January and December next year – each featuring a different Doctor.

The list of box sets to be released across 2022 are as follows:

Doctor Who: The First Doctor Adventures – Title TBC

Doctor Who: The Second Doctor Adventures – Beyond War Games

Doctor Who: The Third Doctor Adventures – Title TBC Vol 1 & Vol 2

Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures – Series 11 Vol 1 & Series 11 Vol 2

Doctor Who: The Fifth Doctor Adventures – Forty Volume 1 & Forty Volume 2

Doctor Who: The Sixth Doctor Adventures – Title TBC Vol 1 & Vol 2

Doctor Who: The Seventh Doctor Adventures – Title TBC Vol 1 & Vol 2

Doctor Who: The Eighth Doctor Adventures – Title TBC Vol 1 & Vol 2

Exact months of release, further titles, casts and stories are to be announced, with the exception of The Fourth Doctor Adventures and The Fifth Doctor Adventures, which have been previously confirmed.

The title for The Second Doctor Adventures release will prove especially intriguing to fans, as it seems to hint at stories set in the much-discussed “season 6b” period – i.e. after the Second Doctor’s supposed regeneration in season 6 TV story The War Games.

BBC

Read more: Vote to crown the best ever Eighth Doctor story from Big Finish’s monthly Doctor Who range

Big Finish Creative Director Nicholas Briggs said: “This is a real opening up of our various Doctors’ adventures – they all now have their own individual series, just as it should be! And for those listeners used to purchasing a yearly subscription of our old Monthly Adventures, this new bundle of box sets will give you the opportunity to order the whole year’s stories in one go, while you can also order by specific Doctor.

“There are some great new adventures on the way too – I’m particularly excited by what we’ll be doing with new First, Second and Third Doctor Adventures, aiming to make take them into brand new territory, while also giving them a fully era-authentic feel.”

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Big Finish senior producer David Richardson added: “It’s been so exciting to see all of the plans and ideas that my colleagues have been circulating for this epic launch of the Doctor box sets in 2022. So exciting that the classic Doctors continue to forge ahead in thrilling new directions, and doing so with that fine balancing act of authenticity and originality. I’ve been busy working away on the new beginnings for the Fifth and Eighth Doctors, but I shall be listening with glee to savour what lies in store for the others.

“We all love Doctor Who at Big Finish. How wonderful that its glorious past continues to be assured a bright future!”

All the above boxsets are now available to pre-order from £16.99 per box set at bigfinish.com. Fans can also pre-order a complete bundle of all the above releases for £274 on collector’s edition CD and £237 on digital download.

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC One in 2021 – visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.