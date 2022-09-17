Best Star Wars series crowned by fans in a huge poll ahead of Andor

Fans have voted in their thousands to decide on the greatest Star Wars television or streaming series of all-time and it was a photo finish, with a mere 58 votes separating the winner and the runner-up.

However, RadioTimes.com can now exclusively declare victory for The Mandalorian, Disney's first live-action Star Wars streaming show is still considered their best by the majority of fans.

The charming series introduced stoic bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), who picks up an adorable travel companion who would later be named Grogu, but is better known by the internet as Baby Yoda.

Their journey has so far seen them cross paths with some of the most iconic characters in Star Wars, from Ahsoka Tano to Luke Skywalker – and it's not over yet! In fact, The Mandalorian season 3 trailer dropped just last week at D23 Expo.

The unlucky show that was just pipped to the post was Dave Filoni's animated favourite Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which went a long way towards bringing people round to the divisive prequel trilogy.

Between them, The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars cleaned up more than half of the votes, but some other entries in the Star Wars franchise also had respectable support – including Obi-Wan Kenobi in third, with a 20 percent share.

Rounding out the top five were Genndy Tartakovsky's earlier Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series, which took a completely different style and format to the later effort, and the animation Rebels that takes place just before the original trilogy.

Here are the results in full:

The Mandalorian - 26% Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - 25% Obi-Wan Kenobi - 20% Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003) - 12% Star Wars: Rebels - 5% Star Wars: The Bad Batch - 4% The Book of Boba Fett - 3% Star Wars: Forces of Destiny - 2% Star Wars: Resistance - 2% Star Wars: Visions - 2%

Of course, this verdict is subject to change given the imminent release of Rogue One spin-off Andor, which has fans excited with its gritty spy elements and impressive production value. It lands on Disney Plus next week.

Andor episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 21st September 2022. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

