More recently, the franchise even got an EDM track courtesy of Andor composer Nicholas Britell, who had a breakout hit on his hands with 'Niamos! (Morlana Club Mix)' from that show's seventh episode.

Ahsoka is the latest Star Wars show on Disney Plus to generate hype around its soundtrack, with Sabine Wren's entrance to a rebellious punk track being among the top moments in the first two chapters.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ahsoka soundtrack.

Who composed the Ahsoka soundtrack?

To the delight of diehard Star Wars fans, Ahsoka sees thee return of composer Kevin Kiner to the franchise, who has previously lent his musical talents to animated shows The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Bad Batch and Tales of the Jedi.

Having worked extensively on Ahsoka Tano's past storylines, it only seems right he has the chance to return here and usher in a new era for the beloved character.

What song is Sabine listening to in Ahsoka episode 1?

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

One particular track from Ahsoka that has caught people's attention is the punk rock track Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) can be heard listening to in her live-action introduction.

Flouting her required presence at a ceremony on Lothal, she can be seen dangerously riding her speeder bike into the plains – clearly still not coping well with the loss of Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

The song is titled 'Igyah Kah' and is taken from Kiner's official Ahsoka soundtrack, with Deana Kiner, Ludwig Göransson and Noah Gorelick helping to craft the memorable tune. Sarah Tudzin, of indie rock band Illuminati Hotties, provides vocals.

Is the Ahsoka soundtrack available to stream?

Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka. Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Unfortunately for those bopping along to the songs featured in Ahsoka so far, the soundtrack is not currently available to stream online – but that's likely to change soon.

We expect the full Ahsoka soundtrack to be released some time after the season finale on Wednesday 4th October 2023.

The songs from Obi-Wan Kenobi were officially released by Disney just one week after the show's season finale, while Andor took a staggered approach, releasing three albums (each one covering four episodes of season 1).

If the studio follows a similar approach to this latest effort, we should have an Ahsoka soundtrack no later than mid-October 2023.

Is there an Ahsoka soundtrack track listing?

Not yet! It's possible that Lucasfilm is withholding the track listing to prevent any spoilers being decoded from the song titles.

We'll update this page when more information becomes available on the Ahsoka soundtrack.

