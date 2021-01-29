Darcy Lewis makes her WandaVision debut – much to fans’ delight

Accessibility Links

The character hadn't been seen since 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

Kat Dennings has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the latest episode of WandaVision, providing a real treat for longtime fans of the franchise.

The former 2 Broke Girls star made her debut as Darcy Lewis all the way back in 2011’s Thor, which unleashed Chris Hemsworth’s hammer-wielding hero on the world, returning for the 2013 sequel subtitled The Dark World.

However, when the Asgardian’s adventures took a radically different turn with Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, Darcy and her associate Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) were abruptly written out of the ongoing story.

Fortunately, both are enjoying a resurgence as of late, with Portman confirmed to be returning for next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder, while Dennings looks set to have a major role in the remaining episodes of WandaVision.

Episode four reintroduces Darcy, who has graduated from hapless intern to an accomplished doctor of astrophysics in the time since we last saw her.

She is one of several experts called in by the secretive government agency SWORD to investigate a strange barrier surrounding the small town of Westview.

Upon arrival at the site, she quickly detects significant amounts of radiation as well as a broadcast frequency, which an antique television is able to tune into – revealing a surreal vintage sitcom starring Avengers Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the latter believed to be dead.

As the episode proceeds, we’re finally given an explanation for some of the creepy disturbances that have cropped up over the first three episodes, which were a direct result of Darcy’s investigation.

Darcy is arguably the most prominent character in the fourth episode, which has prompted an outpouring of excitement from Marvel fans on social media after such a long absence.

One fan described the character as being “very underrated” in the MCU, which is perhaps caused by the generally lukewarm critical reception to the first two Thor movies.

But Darcy might finally get her dues in WandaVision as the streaming series has been hugely anticipated by fans since the first trailer dropped last year and reaction thus far has been largely very positive (check out our WandaVision review to find out more).

While Darcy’s former boss is not expected to reunite with her for WandaVision, the character’s area of expertise is a direct reference to Jane Foster – and indicates just how great an impact the scientist has had on her life.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in their Avengers roles of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who are mysteriously inhabiting an idyllic sitcom environment.

Each episode is revealing a little more about the truth of their uncanny predicament, with Bettany promising that the WandaVision finale will shape the future of the MCU.

WandaVision episodes 1-4 are streaming now on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney+ now for £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a full year. Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

