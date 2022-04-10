Mark Gatiss teases "exciting plans" for "more spooky stuff"

In the meantime, however, Gatiss has been busy with his other projects, including the seventh season of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s Inside No.9 , which functions as a mini reunion of sorts for Shearsmith and Pemberton's earlier work: The League of Gentlemen.

"I don't know exactly when or exactly what but, you know, I can't keep the spirits down for long. But I yes, I have some very exciting plans if everything comes off," he continued.

And when we caught up with him at the Radio Times Covers Party , the Sherlock and Dracula TV writer revealed he has plenty more scary surprises in store for us.

After all, he previously adapted the MR James stories The Mezzotint (2021), The Tractate Middoth (2013) and Martin's Close (2019), as well as writing and directing his own original horrors inspired by James with 2008's Crooked House and 2018's The Dead Room.

Talking about what it was like to team up with his former League of Gentlemen collaborators, Gatiss said: “It was wonderful. As you'd expect. It was just like putting on an old pair of shoes. We had a really funny time."

He continued: "We're stuck in a pedalo with Diane Morgan, who is gorgeous, but we might as well have been speaking another language. We just fell back into our own ways. She was very tolerant. It's a really good episode though. I think it's lovely and it's really quite moving."

And that's not the only reunion on the cards for Gatiss, who is also starring alongside Shearsmith in Amazon Prime’s Good Omens season 2, which wrapped filming in March 2022. He's also directing Shearsmith in The Unfriend, a new play by Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat that premieres at the Chichester Festival Theatre in May 2022.

Gatiss explained: "And now I've just done Good Omens with Steve and Reece, and then I'm doing something else with Reece at the moment. And then I'm about to direct Reece in Steven Moffat's play, so I can't move for them."

