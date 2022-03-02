Good Omens season 2 finishes filming

It’s a wrap for Good Omens season 2, with star Michael Sheen sharing an update on Twitter to reveal that he has officially hung up his coat.
The actor, who is reprising his role as angel Aziraphale in the cult Amazon Prime series, posted a photo of his solitary coat hanging up in his trailer, and added the caption: “At times like this we need all the angels we can get. Sadly it’s time for this one to hang up his coat. However….#GoodOmens2.”
Prime Video UK replied: “Thank you to you and that coat for all the joy you are going to bring us.”
Based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s book of the same name, the first season of the series followed the representatives of Heaven and Hell as they tried to stop the arrival of the Antichrist and nip Armageddon in the bud.
Sheen stars opposite David Tennant as demon Crowley, while Jon Hamm will be returning as the Archangel himself Gabriel. Doon Mackichan will be back to play Angel Michael, with additional angels Uriel (played by Gloria Obianyo), Saraqael (Liz Carr) and Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda) joining the cast. Various cast members from season 1 will be returning, but in brand new roles. These stars include: Paul Adeyefa (Bancroft, Ransom), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul), and Miranda Richardson (Stronger, Rams).
Meanwhile, creator Gaiman recently revealed that he isn’t ruling out a romance between Tennant’s Crowley and Sheen’s Aziraphale when the fantasy series returns for season two.
After season 1 concluded, many fans were left pondering whether Crowley and Aziraphale could have take their relationship to the next level, as some Good Omens fans are keen to see them become “Ineffable Husbands”.
Gaiman appeared open to the idea, responding to a fan query with a cryptic: “Wait and see.”
Good Omens season 2 will launch on Amazon Prime Video, though a release date is yet to be confirmed.
