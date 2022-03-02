The Radio Times logo
Good Omens season 2 finishes filming

Michael Sheen shared an exciting update on Twitter.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens

Published:

It’s a wrap for Good Omens season 2, with star Michael Sheen sharing an update on Twitter to reveal that he has officially hung up his coat.

The actor, who is reprising his role as angel Aziraphale in the cult Amazon Prime series, posted a photo of his solitary coat hanging up in his trailer, and added the caption: “At times like this we need all the angels we can get. Sadly it’s time for this one to hang up his coat. However….#GoodOmens2.”

Prime Video UK replied: “Thank you to you and that coat for all the joy you are going to bring us.”

Based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s book of the same name, the first season of the series followed the representatives of Heaven and Hell as they tried to stop the arrival of the Antichrist and nip Armageddon in the bud.

