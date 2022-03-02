Good Omens season 2 finishes filming

Sheen stars opposite David Tennant as demon Crowley, while Jon Hamm will be returning as the Archangel himself Gabriel. Doon Mackichan will be back to play Angel Michael, with additional angels Uriel (played by Gloria Obianyo), Saraqael (Liz Carr) and Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda) joining the cast. Various cast members from season 1 will be returning, but in brand new roles. These stars include: Paul Adeyefa (Bancroft, Ransom), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul), and Miranda Richardson (Stronger, Rams).

Meanwhile, creator Gaiman recently revealed that he isn’t ruling out a romance between Tennant’s Crowley and Sheen’s Aziraphale when the fantasy series returns for season two.

Wait and see. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 30, 2021

After season 1 concluded, many fans were left pondering whether Crowley and Aziraphale could have take their relationship to the next level, as some Good Omens fans are keen to see them become “Ineffable Husbands”.

Gaiman appeared open to the idea, responding to a fan query with a cryptic: “Wait and see.”

Good Omens season 2 will launch on Amazon Prime Video, though a release date is yet to be confirmed.