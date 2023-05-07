However, the numbers are significantly lower than those for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September, which was watched by a peak viewership of 29 million.

King Charles III's Coronation was viewed by a peak TV audience of 20 million in the UK yesterday – making it the most-watched broadcast of the year so far by some distance.

Meanwhile, the BBC comfortably beat ITV with a peak audience of 15.5 million watching the coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC News Channel. 3.6 million viewers tuned in to ITV1.

A further 800,000 viewers chose to watch the ceremony on Sky News and Sky Showcase, according to the official figures.

It should also be noted that the total viewership figures do not take into account those who watched the ceremony via live streams and on YouTube.

The Coronation was documented extensively on BBC and ITV – with a number of programmes dropped from the morning schedule to make way for the build-up coverage.

BBC One also continued to focus on the Coronation into the evening, with a 90-minute programme titled The Coronation: A Day to Remember and a documentary called Charles R: The Making of a Monarch both airing on the channel.

Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kirsty Young led the coverage on the BBC alongside Sophie Raworth and Huw Edwards, while ITV's lead presenting team consisted of Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby.

Channel 4 and Channel 5 both opted to show an alternative schedule, with 138,000 people choosing to watch the former's broadcast of Johnny English Strikes Again while the Coronation was taking place.

The celebrations continue for the remainder of the Bank Holiday weekend, with today's Coronation Concert featuring Ncuti Gatwa available to watch live on BBC One and iPlayer.

