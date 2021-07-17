Director Kate Herron reveals she isn’t returning for Loki season 2

Director Kate Herron has revealed that she will not be returning for the second season of Marvel’s Loki, despite her work on the first being widely lauded by fans and critics.

The sci-fi series stars Tom Hiddleston in the title role, a reprisal from several preceding Marvel movies, as the God of Mischief is arrested by a time-monitoring organisation known as the TVA.

The show expanded its scope even further across a six episode run, with the recent Loki ending having major ramifications for future blockbusters Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Speaking to Deadline, Herron broke the news that she would be leaving the show, just two days after a second season was officially confirmed via the Loki post-credits scene.

“I’m not returning,” she said. “I always planned to be just on for this, and to be honest, season two wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out, and I’m so excited.

“I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

The filmmaker was pressed on whether she was working on an alternative Marvel project, just as Loki’s head writer was drafted for the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, but she quickly debunked this theory.

“No, I’m just focused on my own stuff at the moment,” Herron added. “I love Marvel and I’d love to work with them again, but my outing with Loki is what I’ve done with them.”

Marvel Studios is yet to announce a replacement for Herron, but with season two reportedly intending to start filming in early 2023, you can expect someone to be chosen for the high-profile gig soon.

If you’re keen to find out what happens next after Loki episode six, check out our round-up of the top theories, from how the Loki comics could shape season two to how Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Renslayer could be influential.

