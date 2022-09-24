The Witcher season 3 poster unveiled as release teased

Henry Cavill will reprise the role of Geralt of Rivia in the new run, with Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra also returning as his adoptive daughter Cirilla, aka Ciri, and his on-again off-again love interest Yennefer of Vengerberg.

It's great news for Witcher fans! Netflix has unveiled a brand new poster and teased the release date for The Witcher season 3, which was confirmed even before season 2 was released.

The brand new poster, which teases a summer 2023 release date for season 3, was released as part of Netflix's global fan event TUDUM.

Luckily, fans will be able to get their Witcher fix before then, however, as The Witcher: Blood Origin is expected to land on Netflix before the end of the year.

The Witcher season 3 will bring a number of new faces onto our screens, with Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) having joined the cast as huntress Milva and Upload's Robbie Amell playing Nilfgaard fighter Gallatin.

In addition, Fleabag's Hugh Skinner has joined the cast as 'royal playboy' Prince Radovid, while Christelle Elwin (Half Bad) will play a member of a teenage gang of misfits.

