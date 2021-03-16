Lucifer cast holds last ever table read ahead of final season
Co-showrunner Joe Henderson shared the news whilst filming Lucifer's final season.
Published:
While Lucifer fans are still waiting for season five part two to arrive, the cast of the Netflix show have reunited for their very last roundtable ahead of filming for the final season.
Co-showrunner Joe Henderson shared the bittersweet news on Twitter on Monday, writing: “Just had the final table read of #Lucifer ever. All the emotions Love this incredible family.
“Since I can’t share a picture of it for spoiler reasons, here is the first table read (after the pilot). We’ve come a long way…”
Henderson, who co-runs Lucifer alongside Ildy Modrovich, posted a photo of season one’s original cast, featuring Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Lauren German (Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen) and Kevin Rankin (Malcolm Graham), taken back in 2016.
Last week, D.B. Woodside revealed that he’d filmed his final scene with Tom Ellis, writing on Twitter: “Last scene with my brother @tomellis17…and I cannot stop crying.
“Thank you for everything , brother. You are a divine talent and a true Gentleman. I love you mate.”
Ellis replied: “I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years…I enjoyed ever minute of it. Thank you for being such a force and such a friend…you are the real deal.”
Lucifer, which stars Tom Ellis as the Devil who relocates from Hell to Los Angeles and helps the LAPD solve cases, began airing on Fox back in 2016, but moved to Netflix in 2019 for its fourth season.
The most recent series, season five part one, arrived on these streamer last August, but fans are still waiting for part two to drop, while filming on season six is currently underway.