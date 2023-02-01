The series follows three teens - Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) in an alternative reality of London plagued by large-scale ghost hauntings.

Netflix has taken us ghost hunting with its newest fantasy series, Lockwood & Co .

The trio run their own ghost-hunting agency, but things get dangerous very quickly when a new investigation comes along.

Based on the books by Jonathan Stroud, the Netflix series could also return in the future, with writer and director Joe Cornish previously telling RadioTimes.com that he'd be up for two more seasons.

In the meantime, fans have got season 1 to keep them going, with a spectacular cast, spooky hauntings and some cracking music.

Speaking about the show's soundtrack at a Q&A, Cornish explained: "Personally I have a thing about needle drops because they're often overused and they're used to give you a boost of familiarity and energy...

The cast of Lockwood & Co. Netflix

"So we try to use them sparingly and we've gone for some contemporary music but really, a lot of early- to mid-80s goth - Bauhaus, The Cure. Because even though Lockwood & Co feels like it's set in the present day, it's a parallel reality where the digital revolution never happened."

He continued: "We thought leaning into that moment in the mid-80s, where youth culture was a bit dark, that sort of mid-Thatcherite gloom that hung over Britain, was not dissimilar to what's happening in Lockwood, and a lot of that music expresses that romantic doom that the show tries to capture."

Read on for everything you need to know about the Lockwood & Co soundtrack.

Lockwood & Co soundtrack: Full list of songs

Title track: Can’t Leave the Night - Bad Bad Not Good

Lockwood & Co episode 1 soundtrack

Bela Lugosi’s Dead - Bauhaus

Sick Child - Siouxsie and the Banshees

All We Ever Wanted Was Everything - Bauhaus

Lockwood & Co episode 2 soundtrack

Stigmata Martyr - Bauhaus

A Forest - The Cure

Lockwood & Co episode 3 soundtrack

Peer Gynt Suite No.2 Solveig's Song - Balazs Szokolay

Lockwood & Co episode 4 soundtrack

Song to the Siren - This Mortal Coil

Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps in Lockwood & Co. Netflix

Lockwood & Co episode 5 soundtrack

No Love Lost - Joy Division

Lockwood & Co episode 6 soundtrack

A55 - English Teacher

Party Fears Two - The Associates

Tears Run Dry - The Flight

Lockwood & Co episode 7 soundtrack

Cruel World - Phantogram

Lockwood & Co episode 8 soundtrack

Can’t Leave the Night - Bad Bad Not Good

Homesick - The Cure

Lockwood & Co is streaming now on Netflix. The Lockwood & Co books are available now.

