Let the Right One In star teases series's gripping cliffhangers

The show stars The Hateful Eight actor Demián Bichir as Mark, the father of Eleanor, a girl who 10 years earlier was turned into a vampire, locking her in at the age of 12, perhaps forever.

John Ajvide Lindqvist's 2004 book Let the Right One In has already been adapted into two acclaimed films, but now, it has been reworked into a series debuting on Paramount+ .

Mark does his best to provide Eleanor with the human blood she needs to stay alive, with the series exploring human frailty, strength and compassion through a horror and fantasy lens.

Ahead of the series's debut, Bichir spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com, teasing that audiences can expect to be fully gripped at the end of each episode.

"You will get what you like as an audience because if you, like me, like series, you want to be trapped at the end of every episode and you want them to make you hungry for more," he said. "And that is precisely what we have done. And that's precisely what you will feel and hopefully if you like it as much as we do, then you will be back."

Asked if this meant that there were big cliffhangers at the end of each instalment, Bichir added: "That's what a TV series is all about. They have to have cliffhangers there, and we have so many great cliffhangers.

"And because of the richness of the characters and the different elements that we have, and of course the wonderful cast who play those characters, you will fall in love with them. We have all kinds of beautiful people for all kinds of tastes, you will see that. It's an international cast."

The series also stars Madison Taylor Baez (America's Got Talent), Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog), Grace Gummer (Mr Robot) and Ian Foreman (Ordinary Joe) amongst others.

Let the Right One In debuts in the UK on Saturday 8th October 2022 on Paramount+. Get a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ on Amazon Prime Video.

