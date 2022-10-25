In fact, we met one major new addition to the dragon roster in the 10th episode of the season itself.

While the finale of the first season of House of the Dragon may have aired, we still have a lot of dragons to look forward to.

In a scene featuring Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, we met a large beast in the depths of Dragonstone and his name is Vermithor.

However, what is the significance of Vermithor? Here is everything you need to know about this big boy.

**Spoilers for House of the Dragon and the book Fire and Blood**

Who is Vermithor in House of the Dragon?

Vermithor is the dragon that once belonged to King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, the Old King.

The male dragon had been ridden by Jaehaerys to King's Landing to claim the Iron Throne following the death of the boy's tyrant uncle King Maegor I Targaryen.

Jaehaerys flew the dragon to the North and even to the Wall when following his sister-wife Queen Alysanne Targaryen on her dragon Silverwing.

Since the death of Jaehaerys, Vermithor has resided in the caverns of the Dragonmont in the bowels of the island of Dragonstone.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

In the episode The Black Queen, Prince Daemon Targaryen sings to Vermithor and intends to use him in the civil war that will become known as the Dance of the Dragons.

In the book Fire and Blood, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon encourages 'Dragonseeds' - bastards of Valyrian descent - to mount dragons and fight for Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen.

After failed attempts to mount Vermithor, the blacksmith's bastard Hugh Hammer claimed Vermithor as his own to use in the civil war.

Read more:

