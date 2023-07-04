In April this year, it was confirmed that streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) would be moving forward with a Harry Potter TV series - with each season set to be an adaptation of each of the seven books, with a brand new cast playing the beloved characters.

Chatting to ComicBook.com, Radcliffe quashed any speculation about him making an appearance, though, saying: "My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."

He continued: "So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way… but I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Warner Bros

Radcliffe, of course, helmed the film franchise from the young age of 10 in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, going on to star in all eight of the hit movies - with his last appearance being in 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Radcliffe's recent comments come after he previously told Deadline that it would be "weird" for him to have some kind of involvement in the upcoming series.

He said: “I think Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes… so it’ll get passed on. The weird thought I have is that there’s probably an eight-year-old kid out there somewhere whose life is going to change in a couple of years. My brain does go there."

As for the series itself, it's expected to arrive in 2025 or 2026, so we're a long way off seeing it just yet.

But we do know that J.K Rowling will executive produce the series, alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts. We also know that plans for the series are major, with Max claiming that they'll span a decade.

A statement from Max about the show explained: “The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years."

It continued: “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

