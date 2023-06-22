While we know that the upcoming reboot will recast the roles of the Wizarding World, for many fans, there's no beating the popular Harry Potter film franchise which concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011.

There's never been a better time to be a Potterhead, really. It seems like only yesterday that the Philosopher's Stone hit our screens, and now the entire iconic film series is available to stream on Netflix – with a brand new HBO show also in the works.

But one question always prevails for fans of Potter: what house would you be put in if you had your turn with the Sorting Hat?

While many may like to think they'd be best buddies with Harry, Ron and Hermione in Gryffindor, perhaps you'd actually be pals with Slytherin's Draco Malfoy. Or maybe you'd have gotten along great with Ravenclaw's Cho Chang or have been as heroic as Hufflepuff's Cedric Diggory.

Well, there's no better opportunity to find out than now – as we have just the quiz to put those burning questions to bed.

Prepare to think deeply about the qualities you admire most, the kind of subject you'd love to have taken in Hogwarts and the magical creature that most intrigues you. Plus, of course, much more.

Take the Harry Potter personality quiz below and find out whether you'd be part of house Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Slytherin or Ravenclaw. Good luck!

As for brand new Harry Potter content, we'll be a waiting a little while for that as casting details are yet to be announced – but we do know that long-time leading actor of the films, Daniel Radcliffe, likely won't be making a special cameo appearance in the new HBO series.

In an interview with Deadline, Radcliffe admitted: "Certainly, from everything I’ve read about the series they’re going to be starting fresh, and so it’d probably be weird to have me pop in.

"I think Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes… so it’ll get passed on. The weird thought I have is that there’s probably an eight-year-old kid out there somewhere whose life is going to change in a couple of years. My brain does go there."

The Harry Potter films are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

