Who are Baela and Rhaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon and who plays them?
Meet Daemon and Laena's daughters.
Prince Daemon's (played by Matt Smith) children to Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) have a greater importance in House of the Dragon from episode 8 onwards.
Following the death of their mother, they become pawns in the grander game for the Iron Throne.
But who are Baela and Rhaena Targaryen? Get to know the youngsters and who plays them below – warning: there are episode 8 spoilers ahead!
Who are Baela and Rhaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon?
Lady Baela and Lady Rhaena Targaryen are the daughters of Prince Daemon Targaryen and Lady Laena Velaryon.
The pair were dragonriders, with Baela choosing Moondancer, a young and small dragon, while Rhaena after some trying, bonded with Dreamfyre.
In episode 8, Baela was betrothed to marry her cousin Lucerys Velaryon in a deal conjured up between Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best).
Lucerys was named as the heir of Driftmark, and thus their pending marriage would secure the seat was safe, at least in the eyes of Rhaenyra.
Who plays Lady Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon?
Lady Baela Targaryen is now played by Bethany Antonia in House of the Dragon. She was played by Shani Smethurst as a child.
Viewers may recognise the Birmingham-born actress from Netflix series Stay Close, where she played Kayleigh Shaw.
Antonia also starred in 2020's Get Even as Margot, and had smaller roles in Stath Lets Flats and Doctors.
The actress will also star in Russell T Davies' next series, Nolly.
Who plays Lady Rhaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon?
Rhaena Targaryen is now played by Phoebe Campbell in House of the Dragon. She was played by Eva Ossei-Gerning as a child.
Campbell also starred in Midsomer Murders, Home from Home and The Last Dragonslayer.
