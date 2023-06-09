Based on the light novel series of the same name, Reign of the Seven Spellblades has been a popular fantasy story for fans since it debuted on paper in 2018.

No one does epic action battles quite like an anime series — and Reign of the Seven Spellblades is set to be the next show to deliver the goods.

The story follows a young boy and girl who become fearsome warriors, and manage to uncover the dark truths that hide in the walls of their school.

With fans of the novel series awaiting the adaptation to head to screens, the wait time to watch is not as long as you might think.

Read on for everything we know so far about the release of the Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime.

Will Reign of the Seven Spellblades be an anime?

Thankfully for fans of the light novel series, Reign of the Seven Spellblades is set to become an anime series incredibly soon.

The official announcement was made by Warner Bros in March 2023, unveiling the first-look posters ahead of the series release.

The main six cast members can be seen cautiously walking the halls of their academy, waiting to find the horrors that lurk beneath the walls.

The official announcement for Reign of the Seven Spellblades also revealed that the series will air in July 2023.

However, no specific release date has been confirmed as of yet. We’ll be sure to update this page with all the latest news on release schedules for Reign of the Seven Spellblades.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades. Crunchyroll

What is the plot of Reign of the Seven Spellblades?

In short, Reign of the Seven Spellblades brings together two things that anime does best — magical battles and high school drama.

When the spring blossoms signify a new intake of students to the prestigious magic school Kimberly, two notable students make a name for themselves. Oliver Horn seems indifferent to everything around him until he spots a strange figure, also known as Nanao, who wields a sword a wears strange clothing.

Together, they realise that not everything is as it seems, and set out to uncover the reality behind the fearsome creatures and monsters that lie in the school’s labyrinth and find out what the threats really are.

Who is the main character of Reign of the Seven Spellblades?

The two main characters of Reign of the Seven Spellblades are Oliver and Nanao. Each has just enrolled at Kimberly Magic Academy and takes an interest in the other in the name of seeking out the truth.

However, the are plenty of other main characters who are set to join the pair on their journey. They include fellow students Katie Aalto, Michela McFarlane, Pete Reston and Guy Greenwood.

Lord McFarlane, Esmeralda Kimberly and Luther Garland are other names attached to the story.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades cast: who will star?

The following cast members are set to appear in the anime adaptation of Reign of the Seven Spellblades:

Atsushi Tamaru as Oliver Horn

Hitomi Ohwada as Katie Aalto

Misuzu Yamada as Michela McFarlane

Riho Sugiyama as Pete Reston

Shinsuke Sugawara as Guy Greenwood

Yuka Nukui as Nanao Hibiya

Ai Kakuma as Vera Miligan

Ai Kayano as Ophelia Salvadori

As of yet, no plans have been announced for an English dub of Reign of the Seven Spellblades. Hopefully, as more details of the series are released, fans will be able to find out more.

Check back here for regular cast updates for Reign of the Seven Spellblades as we get them.

Is there a trailer for Reign of the Seven Spellblades?

The first trailer for Reign of the Seven Spellblades was released on 9th March, shortly after the series was announced.

The 70-second teaser reveals epic action battles and a tough school system that is set up to make things tricky.

Main character Oliver is heard saying: “Maybe I felt it in my heart… some kind of premonition that people call fate.”

Watch the cherry blossoms and sword-on-sword action for yourself below:

