Starring in both the prequel anime film and the series itself, Gojo is one of the biggest characters throughout Jujutsu Kaisen. He's also one of the most powerful - he even says "I'm the strongest there is, after all" in his introductory scene in the first episode. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has delved into Gojo's past in a recent arc, but one question fans may be wondering is - why does Gojo cover his eyes?

Read on to learn everything we know about how powerful Gojo is and why he wears a headband over his eyes.

How powerful is Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen. Crunchyroll

Gojo possesses a number of incredible skills that allow him to get away with saying he's the most powerful sorcerer in the world. One of these is his incredibly formidable martial arts knowledge - when Gojo took on Jogo, he was able to easily overpower him and even fought off both Jogo and Hanami at the same time.

Likewise, his unmatched endurance allows him to walk off a surprising amount of injury - when he was stabbed in the chest by Toji Fushiguro, for example, he barely reacted. However, his greatest powers come in the form of the Limitless and the Six Eyes, the combination of which make him the first being in over 400 years to possess both at the same time. However, such incredible power comes at a price, as it always does.

More like this

Why does Gojo cover his eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The Six Eyes ability is actually exactly why Gojo has to wear a headband. His powers call on cursed energy to power him, and his heightened sight is a massive power drain - if Gojo were to not wear his headband, he'd be drained within minutes.

That's why most of the time when you see Gojo, he's often wearing a blindfold or sunglasses - it's actually quite similar to the reason why Cyclops wears a visor in X-Men. You may wonder, 'how does Gojo see through the blindfold?' Well, creator Gege Akutami has actually answered this.

In the official Jujutsu Kaisen fan book, he explains that the Six Eyes actually operate as a kind of high-resolution thermography specific to cursed energy. Therefore, he can still sense things around him and cursed energy is still being expended, it just allows him to keep going without getting tired.

You can catch Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.