Fast forward to Bleach: Thousand Year War and Ichigo is springing back into action when a new enemy arrives on the scene. Also based on the Bleach manga series by Tite Kubo, the game is on to help those in need once again.

For fans who have only just been introduced to the show, it might feel quite daunting to try and get stuck into it. Fear not — we’re here to help you break down what’s what and exactly the order you need to watch Ichigo and his never-ending escapades.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Bleach in order

There are two ways for fans to watch the entire Bleach franchise: by release date or by chronological order. For those who are familiar with the series, watching episodes by release date is a great way of getting stuck into the action and catching up on moments you’ve missed.

The below order is how to watch the Bleach franchise in release date order:

Season 1- The Substitute Soul Reaper (Episodes 1-20)

Season 2- The Entry (Episodes 1-21)

Season 3- The Rescue (Episodes 1-22)

Season 4- The Bounty (Episodes 1-22)

Season 5- The Assault (Episodes 1-15)

Bleach The Movie: Memories of Nobody

Season 5- The Assault (Episodes 16-18)

Season 6- Arrancar The Appearance (Episodes 1-22)

Season 7- The Arrancar Part 2 (Episodes 1-20)

Season 8- The Arrancar Part 3 (Episodes 1-2)

Bleach: Diamond Dust Rebellion

Season 8- The Arrancar Part 3 (Episodes 3-16)

Season 9- The New Captain (Episodes 1-22)

Season 10- The Arrancar Part 4 (Episodes 1-9)

Bleach: Fade To Black

Season 10- The Arrancar Part 4 (Episodes 10-16)

Season 11- Turn Back The Pendulum (Episodes 1-7)

Season 12- The Arrancar Part 5 (Episodes 1-17)

Season 13- Zanpakuto The Alternate Tale (Episodes 1-36)

Season 14- The Arrancar Part 6 (Episodes 1-34)

Bleach: Hell Verse

Season 14- The Arrancar Part 6 (Episodes 36-51)

Season 15- Gotei 13 Invading Army (Episodes 1-26)

Season 16- The Lost Agent (Episodes 1-24)

The Thousand Year Blood War Part 1 (Episodes 1-13)

Crunchyroll

For viewers who are new to the world of Bleach, watching the show in chronological order might feel like a less daunting way to take the action in. Here’s how to watch according to the Bleach timeline:

More like this

Season 1- The Substitute Soul Reaper

Season 2- The Entry

Season 3- The Rescue

Season 4- The Bounty

Season 5- The Assault

Season 6- Arrancar The Appearance

Season 7- The Arrancar Part 2

Season 8- The Arrancar Part 3

Season 9- The New Captain

Season 10- The Arrancar Part 4

Season 11- Turn Back The Pendulum

Season 12- The Arrancar Part 5

Season 13- Zanpakuto The Alternate Tale

Season 14- The Arrancar Part 6

Season 15- Gotei 13 Invading Army

Season 16- The Lost Agent

The Thousand Year Blood War Part 1

On top of this, there are a few Bleach movies to factor in along the way. Though each of them enriches the overall story and offers more context to Ichigo’s journey, they aren’t necessary to watch in order to understand the anime series.

If you do want to watch them, here’s the best order to catch up with:

Bleach The Movie: Memories of Nobody

Bleach: Diamond Dust Rebellion

Bleach: Fade To Black

Bleach: Hell Verse

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is still currently airing, and is adapting the final parts of the original manga. Once you’re all caught up, you’ll be ready for the second cour (or half), known as The Separation, which began airing on July 8th 2023.

How to watch the English dub of Bleach

There are currently only a handful of Bleach episodes that are available with English dubbing on Prime Video. Other streaming platforms are only hosting subtitles episodes at this time.

How to watch Bleach in the UK

For UK-based fans of the Bleach series, episodes are available to watch on Hulu, DisneyPlus, Amazon, Google Play and Apple TV.

Episodes are also available to purchase on Vudu and Right Stuff.

Bleach is available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK – sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Bleach is streaming on Hulu in the US – start your free trial here.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.