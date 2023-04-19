Ichigo Kurosaki started off as a normal everyday civilian before he inherited Soul Reaper powers and eventually made his way to become a Substitute Shinigami.

Bleach boasts an incredible roster of fighters that cross dimensions in order to test their mettle against one another. Their conflict usually results in devastating the landscape between them but it's a sight to see for viewers who jumped into the series for its action-packed battles.

Aside from our beloved protagonist, there are those that rival his power with ease. The members of the 13 court guard squads are some of the most skilled, defensive, and powerful individuals in the world that dedicate their lives to the Soul Society and protection of the human world.

Their abilities allow them to sway the battlefield in their favour with relative ease but it's when they're pitted against each other that things get interesting.

Some of the Soul Society's captains have ruled for years without a worthy opponent, however there is a hierarchy in place.

Bleach Gotei 13 captains ranked

13. Sajin Komamura – Squad 7

Sajin Komamura in Bleach. Crunchyroll

Saijin Komamura primarily hides his appearance behind a bamboo mask and very little is known about him that's not surface level, basic information. Viewers eventually discovered he was an anthropomorphic wolf who was actually quite shy about his physical appearance, hence his penchant for hiding it.

Komamura's powers position him as an undisputed captain but they're a long way short of matching his higher-ups. When it comes to physical comparisons, he falls short against the other Squad commanders and even his Zanpakutō has been easily defeated throughout the series.

12. Rōjūrō Ōtoribashi – Squad 3

After the Soul Society was tricked by Aizen Sosuke, Rōjūrō and the other Visored found themselves exiled. Rōjūrō joined Shinji Hirako until the time finally came to face Aizen head on but during their final conflict, he was reinstated and given his former rank of captain of Squad 3.

Despite his strength and abilities, Rōjūrō isn't fond of conflict and will usually do everything in his power to avoid it. Instead, he opts for quick manoeuvrability and control to take down his enemies instead of brute force.

11. Suì-Fēng – Squad 2

Suì-Fēng in Bleach. Crunchyroll

Suì-Fēng manages the Second Division in the Soul Society while commanding Stealth Force. She's one of the faster captains who's top speed is up for debate which is reflected by quickly jumping to conclusions.

Suì-Fēng finds it difficult to manage her emotions, which is often her downfall. She makes hasty, spur-of-the-moment decisions that typically get the better of her, but despite her wobbly demeanour, she's still a tough foe in the battlefield.

10. Jūshirō Ukitake – Squad 13

Captain Ukitake is one of the more kind-hearted captains with a relatively good repertoire among his lesser peers. He's one of the few Captains who trained directly under Captain Commander, which means his swordsmanship is comparable only to the best.

While Jūshirō is undoubtedly a formidable opponent, his fragility and poor constitution bring his reputation down a notch. Like the aforementioned Gotei, he prefers to avoid conflict at all costs.

9. Kensei Muguruma – Squad 9

Kensei Muguruma in Bleach. Crunchyroll

Similar to Rōjūrō, after his battle with the Visored, he was later reinstated to his post as Captain. He's one of the more brutal fighters, opting for close-combat attacks backed with taught techniques that blow through his opponents.

Alongside his abilities and his Zanpakutō, Kensei is a prominent threat on any battlefield, which many of his peers recognise.

8. Shinji Hirako – Squad 5

Another addition to the list of exiled Visored, Shinji Hirako was the former Fifth Division Shinji. He led his team in the battle against Aizen by partnering with the Gotei 13 to take him down. Due to his teamwork and overall tactics, he was reinstated in the Soul Society along with a few of his comrades and made a captain once again.

Shinji is incredibly skilled at the sword but his main prowess lies with critical thinking and abilities to look beyond immediate dangers. He's one of the more powerful Visored but still can't match the likes of Zaraki Kenpachi.

7. Mayuri Kurotsuchi – Squad 12

Mayuri Kurotsuchi in Bleach. Crunchyroll

Mayuri is a difficult character to wrap your head around due to his unreasonable interests in petty arguments. He's proven himself on the battlefield many times but is somehow taken down with the most minute of squabbling.

Mayuri isn't typically seen on the battlefield to flex his Zanpakutō ability, though when he does weigh in, he's feared for his gruesome and horrific takedowns which has many of the other Gotei shaking in their boots – no surprise, considering his favourite method is eating enemies alive...

6. Tōshirō Hitsugaya – Squad 10

Hitsugaya is the youngest Shinigami to ever reach Bankai and considered somewhat of a prodigy among his peers.

With his Zanpakutō ability, he can go toe to toe with some of the tougher Gotei while making short work of those beneath him. In his short time as Shinigami, he's proven his swordsmanship countless times to boast the title of strongest in the Soul Society, countering that of Ryūjin Jakka, belonging to Captain-Commander Yamamoto.

5. Byakuya Kuchiki – Squad 6

Byakuya Kuchiki in Bleach. Crunchyroll

Byakuya comes from a long lineage of skilled Soul Reapers. He's set a high standard for himself to meet, which he does, setting himself up as the captain of the sixth division and a fearsome member of the Gotei 13. Yoruichi Shihouin personally trained Byakuya in both shunpo and swordsmanship, making him no small feat for enemies to take down.

His prowess lies with the sword just like his peers but he's a cut above the rest with his lightning fast reflexes, rivalling that of Ichigo's Bankai for a time.

4. Shunsui Kyōraku – Squad 8

Captain-Commander Yamamoto has quite a soft spot for Shunsui after he managed to obtain the level of expert swordsmanship. He possesses incredible power in every aspect imaginable, from skill and focus, to strength and dexterity, all while slicing down foes with two swords simultaneously.

He's on equal playing terms with the Espada and can take down anyone who stands in his way relatively quickly thanks to his Zanpakutō ability.

3. Retsu Unohana – Squad 4

Retsu Unohana in Bleach. Crunchyroll

Retsu Unohana is an enigma, never really letting anyone in to her personal life, feelings or backstory. Captain-Commander hand-picked Retsu for her confidence on the battlefield during the Gotei 13's founding and was made the original Captain of Squad 11 and the previous holder of the Kenpachi title.

Her strength was comparable to none and quickly overwhelmed anyone who stood in her way. Self-healing abilities only boosted her efficiency with even the strongest of armies struggling to take her down.

2. Kenpachi Zaraki – Squad 11

Zaraki is the current holder of the Kenpachi title and is considered the strongest Soul Reaper in the Soul Society. Zaraki earned the Soul Reaper title after defeating Retsu Unohona in an arguably one-sided battle, but was quickly dispatched after only landing one blow.

Zaraki is one of the few Gotei who revels in battle. He takes it as a moment to shine and boast, feeding his own ego as he tears through enemies. He even has to reel it back when training with his peers so as not to kill them.

1. Genryusai Yamamoto – Captain-Commander

Genryusai Yamamoto in Bleach. Crunchyroll

The Captain-Commander of the Soul Society is the embodiment of strength, tactics, and leadership. Yamamoto has ruled over the 13 court guard squads for more than 1,000 years and has done so with the sheer presence of his power alone.

As of yet, no one can match up to Genryusai Yamamoto and his Zanpakutō, capable of defeating foes with his bare hands before he even thinks about picking up a sword.

