A direct sequel to the Bleach anime series that aired from 2004 to 2012, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is also based on the original manga series created by Tite Kubo.

War… what is it good for? Well, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War proves that it’s good for an incredible anime series.

This time, the story follows the world of the Soul Society being under siege, with the conflict sending main character Ichigo back into action. Having to become stronger to face his biggest challenge yet, the historic blood feud between the Soul Reaper and Quincy comes alive once more.

With the first part of the series airing in late 2022, the second half of the story is now about to arrive on screens.

Read on for everything we know about the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2.

When will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 be released?

With part 1 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War drawing to a close just after Christmas, part 2 is set to be released from 8th July 2023.

The series now has the subtitle “The Separation,” making it clear that Uryu is being set up for a much darker path.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 is expected to show Uryu joining the ranks of the Sternritter, alongside Yhwach appointing Uryu as his successor. What he now has in store is completely unknown, and something that fans are set to find out in this summer’s batch of episodes.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Crunchyroll

Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War canon?

Yes. Thousand Year Blood War is the fourth saga in the canon Bleach series, and is the long-anticipated adaptation of volumes 55-74 of the original manga.

It’s also the conclusive arc of the series that was originally serialised from 2001 to 2016.

Though there’s always room for interpretation, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 is likely to follow the story that the manga has already set up.

Who will return in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2?

Given that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been split into two parts, fans are incredibly likely to see the same voice cast used for both.

The below stars are expected to return for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2:

Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki (Japanese) / Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki (Japanese) / Michelle Ruff (English)

Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime Inoue (Japanese) / Stephanie Sheh (English)

Noriaki Sugiyama as Uryu Ishida (Japanese) / Derek Stephen Prince (English)

Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora “Chad” Sado (Japanese) / Alain Mesa (English)

Kentarō Itō as Renji Abarai (Japanese) / Wally Wingert (English)

Several new cast members have also been announced to be joining the Bleach story, such as Sōichiro Hoshi (Death Gun, Sword Art Online II) as Nianzol; Tsuyoshi Koyama (Vassago, Sword Art Online: Alicization) as Gerald; Aoi Yūki (Froppy, My Hero Academia) as Liltotto and Nao Tōyama (Yui Yuigahama, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU) as Giselle.

Is there a trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2?

The official trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 was released on 28th May, giving fans a taste of how Uryu’s villainous new role might take shape.

Fans are left with the cliffhanger: “I’ve been thinking about something since this battle started… If this is a battle between Soul Reapers and Quincies, then that means Ishida and I…”

A cryptic line of “I heed destiny, my heart a bow at full draw” follows on afterwards.

Watch the nail-biting teaser for yourself below:

How to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in the UK

Not only will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 be available in six languages, but the series is also expected to be available on multiple platforms.

In the UK, you can catch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on streaming platforms such as Hulu and Disney Plus.

