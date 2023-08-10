The story follows a young boy called Asta, who has been born into a magical world without any powers. After receiving a powerful grimoire that makes him completely resistant to magic, Asta sets off on a journey with a group of mages to try and become the next Wizard King.

While the series is still a popular favourite for many, not all of the show’s episodes need to be rewatched. Here’s everything you need to know about which Black Clover episodes can be totally missed.

Which Black Clover episodes are essential to watch?

Though Black Clover’s sheer amount of episodes might be daunting to try and watch, some of the action is considered to be unmissable.

While the early episodes are essential for establishing Asta’s story and worldbuilding, some later episodes hold crucial plot points that mark significant turns in Black Clover’s narrative.

Here’s the list of Black Clover episodes you cannot afford to miss:

Episode 49 - Beyond Limits

Episode 92 - Julius Novachrono

Episode 108 - Battlefield Dancer

Episode 115 - Mastermind

Episode 118 - A Reunion Across Time and Space

Episode 119 - The Final Attack

Not only are each of these episodes among the best-rated on IMDB, but they hold important battle scenes, action and changes of character that make Black Clover the unique show that we love.

Black Clover filler list: Which episodes can be skipped?

Black Clover.

At the same time, not every Black Clover episode is a doozy.

In true anime style, Black Clover has relied on episode recaps and filler episodes to remind fans of the story so far. Some other episodes also don’t tell us much in terms of new information, meaning fans can totally skip them while still understanding the bulk of the plot.

Get ready to fast-forward the episodes listed below:

Episode 29 - Path

Episode 66 - The Secret of the Eye of the Midnight Sun

Episode 68 - The Battle to the Death?! Yami vs. Jack

Episode 82 - Clover Clips: The Nightmarish Charmy Special!

Episodes 123 and 124 - Nero Reminisces Part 1 & 2

Episode 125 - Return

Episode 131 - A New Resolve

Episode 134 - Those Who Have Been Gathered

Episode 135 - The One Who Has My Heart, My Mind, and Soul

Episodes 142 - 148

It’s worth pointing out that Black Clover’s films also don’t need to be watched in order to understand the anime series. However, they do add context to what happens to Asta and the gang after the episodic drama wraps up. You can find a full watchlist for Black Clover here.

How to watch Black Clover in the UK

UK fans can find episodes of Black Clover available to watch on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Disney Plus.

