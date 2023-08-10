Black Clover filler list: The episodes you can miss
The ultimate grimoire for unnecessary episodes.
For those that are looking to get stuck into classic anime series, the volume of episodes can sometimes feel a bit off-putting.
Thankfully, Black Clover doesn’t reach the level of the thousands, but its current episode count sits in the hefty hundreds. Following the manga of the same name created by Yūki Tabata, fans are still being treated to spin-offs of the story, while speculation for future anime episodes still hangs in the air.
The story follows a young boy called Asta, who has been born into a magical world without any powers. After receiving a powerful grimoire that makes him completely resistant to magic, Asta sets off on a journey with a group of mages to try and become the next Wizard King.
While the series is still a popular favourite for many, not all of the show’s episodes need to be rewatched. Here’s everything you need to know about which Black Clover episodes can be totally missed.
Which Black Clover episodes are essential to watch?
Though Black Clover’s sheer amount of episodes might be daunting to try and watch, some of the action is considered to be unmissable.
While the early episodes are essential for establishing Asta’s story and worldbuilding, some later episodes hold crucial plot points that mark significant turns in Black Clover’s narrative.
Here’s the list of Black Clover episodes you cannot afford to miss:
- Episode 49 - Beyond Limits
- Episode 92 - Julius Novachrono
- Episode 108 - Battlefield Dancer
- Episode 115 - Mastermind
- Episode 118 - A Reunion Across Time and Space
- Episode 119 - The Final Attack
Not only are each of these episodes among the best-rated on IMDB, but they hold important battle scenes, action and changes of character that make Black Clover the unique show that we love.
Black Clover filler list: Which episodes can be skipped?
At the same time, not every Black Clover episode is a doozy.
In true anime style, Black Clover has relied on episode recaps and filler episodes to remind fans of the story so far. Some other episodes also don’t tell us much in terms of new information, meaning fans can totally skip them while still understanding the bulk of the plot.
Get ready to fast-forward the episodes listed below:
- Episode 29 - Path
- Episode 66 - The Secret of the Eye of the Midnight Sun
- Episode 68 - The Battle to the Death?! Yami vs. Jack
- Episode 82 - Clover Clips: The Nightmarish Charmy Special!
- Episodes 123 and 124 - Nero Reminisces Part 1 & 2
- Episode 125 - Return
- Episode 131 - A New Resolve
- Episode 134 - Those Who Have Been Gathered
- Episode 135 - The One Who Has My Heart, My Mind, and Soul
- Episodes 142 - 148
It’s worth pointing out that Black Clover’s films also don’t need to be watched in order to understand the anime series. However, they do add context to what happens to Asta and the gang after the episodic drama wraps up. You can find a full watchlist for Black Clover here.
How to watch Black Clover in the UK
UK fans can find episodes of Black Clover available to watch on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Disney Plus.
