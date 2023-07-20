Set in a world where everyone is given a magical ability, the story follows Asta, who seems to have been born without any powers. After he’s given a rare grimoire that allows him to have anti-magic abilities, Asta sets off with his fellow mages to try and become the next Wizard King.

Even though the Black Clover series feels like it’s come to an end, talks of a possible fifth season continue, especially since the success of the Netflix remake. But will it ever happen? Here’s everything you need to know about Black Clover season 5.

Will there be a season 5 of Black Clover?

Currently, there are no confirmed plans for a fifth season of Black Clover.

However, plans for the upcoming film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King suggest that a series announcement could happen sooner rather than later.

According to fans on Twitter, rumours are set to confirm that season 5 has been given the green light, with more information likely to be revealed in the coming months.

Though season 5 of Black Clover doesn’t have an official release date, fans have made a pretty good guess at when we’re likely to see more Asta action.

According to social media rumours, the series is likely to be slated at some point in the next two years, with new Black Clover episodes possibly arriving as early as 2024.

For the time being these reports remain unverified, but it’s enough to get fans excited about the show’s possible future.

Black Clover season 5 cast: who will return?

If we go by the latest Black Clover episode and film appearances, here’s who are the most likely cast members to return for a potential season 5:

Asta - Gakuto Kajiwara (JP) / Dallas Reid (EN)

Yuno - Nobunaga Shimazaki (JP) / Micah Solusod (EN)

Noelle Silva - Kana Yūki (JP) / Jill Harris (EN)

Liebe - Nobuhiko Okamoto (JP) / Bryce Papenbrook (EN)

Yami Sukehiro - Junichi Suwabe (JP) / Christopher R Sabat (EN)

Magna Swing - Genki Muro (JP / Ian Sinclair (EN)

Julius Novachrono - Toshiyuki Morikawa (JP) / Robert McCollum (EN)

Dallas Reid is currently best known for his ongoing work in My Hero Academia, while Bryce Papenbrook can be heard in Attack on Titan.

What will happen in Black Clover season 5?

Season 4 of Black Clover took fans all the way up to chapter 272 of the manga, making it likely that any future seasons could springboard from there.

Amazingly, 92 more chapters have been released since fans last had Black Clover on their TV screens, meaning there’s plenty more of the story yet to be told. Given that the show previously adapted around 2 manga chapters per episode, the new chapters should make up the majority of any new episodes we might see.

Fans last saw Asta rejecting the rules of the underworld in order to work with Liebe, while the Spade Kingdom was set to go to war with the Wizard King.

Has a trailer been released for Black Clover season 5?

Currently, no trailer or visuals have been released for Black Clover season 5.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest news on trailers, release dates, and storylines for Asta and the gang.

