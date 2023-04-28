The orphans have had quite the rivalry over the course of the Black Clover anime, which is based on Yuki Tabata’s manga of the same name, but it goes to new heights in the forthcoming feature.

Asta and Yuno’s individual quests to become the Wizard King continues in a new anime film, titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

Fans of the anime have been enjoying the series since 2017, but it went on hiatus after the end of season 4 in 2021, which seemingly spelled the end of the franchise. However, that soon proved not to be the case because of the new film.

Read more to discover everything there is to know about Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

What is Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King based on?

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King sees Asta and Yuno face their most formidable enemy yet, Conrad Leto, a former Wizard King who has been brought back to life.

The villain is determined to take over Clover Kingdom, and he will use an Imperial Sword to resurrect other Wizard Kings in order to make this a reality. So, it will be up to Asata and Yuno to stop him before it is too late.

Original manga creator Tabata was involved in the film as chief supervisor, but the narrative is entirely new to its source material.

Tabata also was involved in the film as an original character designer, so fans of the franchise can rest assured that the drama has the creator’s blessing – even if it is not based directly on the manga.

The Black Clover movie will be released on Netflix on Friday 16th June. The release had to be delayed because of how the COVID pandemic had impacted the production schedule.

Originally the film was meant to come out in cinemas in Japan on 31st March, but this was pushed back.

At the screenings in Japan, viewers will be given a companion book to the film which is described as volume 23.5, which suggests where it fits in the manga’s 34 volumes.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King cast – who could return?

Given the Black Clover anime finished not that long ago, it stands to reason that some viewers may expect certain voice actors to return to the franchise.

The good news is that these fans would be right, because several the TV show’s voice cast are reprising their roles in the movie. There will also be several new members joining the cast like Toshihiko Seki, who will play Conrad.

More like this

Asta - Gakuto Kajiwara

Yuno Grinberryall - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Noelle Silva - Kana Yūki

Yami Sukehiro - Junichi Suwabe

Julius Novachrono - Toshiyuki Morikawa

Conrad Leto - Toshihiko Seki

Edward Avalaché - Hōchū Ōtsuka

Princia Funnybunny - Miyuki Sawashiro

Jester Garandaros - Fumiya Takahashi

Millie Maxwell - Marie Iitoyo

Vanessa Enoteca - Nana Mizuki

The voice cast for the film’s English dub has not yet been revealed, however it is likely to be announced in June, close to the release day.

We will keep this page updated with all the latest news on Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King when we hear more.

Is there a trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King?

Yes! Netflix has released an official trailer for Black Clover that gives fans a taste of the action-packed story.

Asta and Yuno’s battle against Conrad appears to be a dangerous one for the characters, but it will be an important part of their journey to obtaining the Wizard King title themselves.

You can watch Black Clover on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.